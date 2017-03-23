109-year-old shares story of surviving Rockford house fire

At 109 years old, Rockford resident Stella Lennox has lived through two world wars, the Great Depression and the Titanic sinking.

Her more than a century on earth nearly came to an end two weeks ago when a fire broke out inside her home.

13 WREX sat down with Stella as she shared her story of cheating death at 109.

"I have a formula for living. You trust in the Lord, you give yourself a kick in the pants and get going," said Stella Lennox

That formula likely kept Stella Lennox alive on Monday, March 6.

"It was the middle of the night and my granddaughter was pulling me out of bed and I couldn't understand what in the world she was doing," said Stella.

It was 4 a.m. and an electric blanket had caught fire.

"When I got to the door I turned back and there was this flame going up to the ceiling," she said.

The house on the 1900 lock of Rain Cloud Drive in Rockford was up in smoke. Stella's room- where the fire started was destroyed.

Stella took the second part of her formula for living and got going, out of the house as fast as she could. As for the first part...

"The good Lord was looking out for us because just the week before, the husband had gone and put new batteries in the smoke alarms," she said. "If they hadn't had an alarm, we'd all be burned to death."

She's talking about her granddaughter's husband. They all made it out of the house alive. Now, she's got some hard work ahead of her recovering at OSF St. Anthony's from minor burns. But it's nothing Stella can't handle.

"Hard work doesn't kill ya," she said.

The house has more than $70,000 worth of damage but she hopes to go home soon.