Rockford fire chief selected for national EMS panel

Rockford's Fire Chief Derek Bergsten has been selected to join a national panel focused on the future of emergency medical services.



"I thought this would be a terrific opportunity especially with some of the initiatives we're doing in the city of Rockford," said Bergsten.



Chief Bergsten will sit on the panel of what's called the EMS Agenda 2050.



Ten professionals with medical, fire and public health backgrounds will develop a roadmap of what the future of EMS holds for the country.



Bergsten says he's looking forward to sharing his experiences of what he's learned in Rockford.



"I think the biggest idea is really linking up our emergency response to the entire health continuum. that involves the emergency room, the primary care physician that we're all talking and working together to benefit that patient."



Bergsten joins firefighters from LA, New York City and Boston on this panel. The first in-person meetings for the panel are scheduled for late 2017 in four cities across the country.