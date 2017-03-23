Rockford fire station gets $1 million upgrade

When 911 calls come in, the clock starts ticking for first responders.

"When someone calls 911 they've already had something bad happen and we really want to improve those outcomes and that's by us getting there in a more timely manner," said Rockford Fire Chief Derek Bergsten.

Rockford Fire says that's been an issue for Station 7 on the city's south side for years. It's also why the station is moving north, from the airport into the fire maintenance facility on sawyer road.



"The amount of calls in that area has been increasing in that area, so us not meeting those service demands has definitely had an impact on patients and on fire and EMS calls," said Bergsten.

According to the 2016 Standards of Cover Report, Station 7 had the worst emergency response performance out of all the city's stations, taking more than eight minutes to respond to 18% of its EMS calls. That's twice as long as the benchmark standard of four minutes.

"Every time they go out of the station, they go north or east," said Rockford Fire Logistic Chief Jeff Poshka. "This way they can cover a better area."

The project's been in the works for almost ten years, but finally moved forward when MercyHealth announced its new campus on Rockford's east side.

"To build a brand new station and fully staff it, the city did not have those funds. So, this was an agreement that was met with the city and mercy to take those funds for permit fees to recommission the station," said Chief Bergsten.

It's a collaboration the chief says will benefit the community in more ways than one.

"Personally, i like having our stations in residential areas, you get to know the neighbors."

Chief Bergsten says they expect to move into the new station by August 1.