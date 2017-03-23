New stadium talks in Beloit getting more urgent

The Beloit Snappers start their 36th season at Pohlman Field in two weeks. Talks of a new stadium are ramping up, and a new stadium may be required to keep the Snappers in Beloit long-term.

"I don't think there's any question they need a new ballpark in Beloit," Pat O'Conner, President of Minor League Baseball, said.

The current Professional Baseball Agreement expires in 2020. O'Conner has negotiated a few of the deals in his time as MiLB President. There may be certain requirements stadiums have to meet under the new agreement.

"The future of Snapper baseball in Beloit is in question," O'Conner said. "The issue is going to be, is this community willing and able to do what it needs to keep its baseball?"

Attendance has risen in Beloit every year since 2013, from around 61,045 people in 2013, up to 67,975 last year. But that's still less than a thousand people per game at a ballpark that holds about 3,500 people.

"At the end of the day it's about fans in the stands and selling tickets," O'Conner said.

The Snappers front office thinks a new stadium downtown would help bring more people out to the ballpark. Downtown Beloit has undergone a big transformation in the past five years, and the Snappers think a new stadium there would only add to the energy level downtown.

"There's some excitement that builds upon each other and something that the Snappers stadium fits into that mold quite amazingly," Beloit Snappers President Dennis Conerton said.

New stadiums cost a lot of money. There would have to be a big effort from a lot of people to get it done in Beloit.

"[They would need] multi-level support to get the stadium built," O'Conner said. "City, county, state, philanthropic, investors in the team or some combination of all the above. And it's going to take a strong showing of the corporate community that it's willing to participate with this ballclub on an ongoing basis."

There have been talks of a new stadium in the past, but the organization likes the way this plan is coming together.

"They have some incredibly tough decisions to make," O'Conner said. "They have a lot of work to do. But at least now I'm seeing a plan to work through those questions and get those answers."

The Snappers hope those answers result in a new stadium in downtown Beloit, preserving the team's history while moving forward into a new era.