Blackhawks extend Kero's contract

The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with forward Tanner Kero, which runs through the end of the 2018-19 National Hockey League season.

Kero has posted five goals and seven assists in 38 games with the Blackhawks this season. He began the 2016-17 campaign with the American Hockey League’s Rockford IceHogs where he led the club with 20 points (7G, 13A) before being recalled on Dec. 22, 2016. The Hancock, Mich., native recorded a career-high three points (2G, 1A), including his first career multi-goal game, on Jan. 17 at Colorado.Kero is one of seven rookies to suit up for Chicago this season.

The 24-year-old has split time with the Blackhawks and IceHogs over the previous two seasons after being signed by the organization as a free agent on April 2, 2015. In 55 career games with the Blackhawks, Kero has registered six goals and nine assists. He has also compiled 64 points (32G, 32A) in 94 contests with Rockford.

Prior to turning pro, Kero spent four seasons at Michigan Tech where he accumulated 111 points (55G, 56A) in 153 games. A 2015 Hobey Baker nominee, Kero was named the Western Collegiate Hockey Association’s Player of the Year during his senior campaign after pacing the Huskies with collegiate career-highs in points (46), goals (20) and assists (26).