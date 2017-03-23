Former murder suspect convicted of aggravated DUI

A man once charged with the murder of a Rockford man has been convicted of aggravated DUI after a crash that ended with two people being seriously injured.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Joe Bruscato announced Thursday that Antwan Maxey, 32, of Machesney Park, was found guilty of 10 counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol involving great bodily harm after a jury trial.

Authorities say Maxey crashed his vehicle while drunk near the area of Auburn and Bluefield Street in June 2015.

When police arrived on the scene, they found Maxey unresponsive, hanging out of the driver's side window with one of his legs stuck under the steering wheel and blood coming from his head. His blood alcohol level was .131.

The two passengers inside of Maxey's vehicle suffered spinal fractures and other injuries during the crash.

Maxey faces between 1-12 years in prison. He was previously convicted of aggravated fleeing to elude, and faces up to 10 years in that case. He would have to serve those sentences consecutively.

Maxey was charged in connection with the shooting death of Charles Spivey, 25, of Rockford, at a party in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue on January 22, 2011.

The murder charges were dropped the following year after Maxey's defense filed a motion to dismiss for violation of the speedy trial law. An appeals court later upheld that judge's decision.

Two other men were also charged in Spivey's death. Lamont Cole was sentenced to a total of 165 years in prison for Spivey's murder in March 2013. Clifford Horton was found not guilty of murder in 2013, but was later convicted of firearms possession.