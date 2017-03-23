Pita Pit to open up in Machesney Park

A new fast-casual dining restaurant will soon be opening up in Machesney Park.

A Pita Pit franchise will be going into the former Taco Bell at 8638 North Second Street in the Machesney Town Center. The restaurant will be run by Owner and General Manager Tess Dodaro. Dodaro and her husband also own the Pita Pit location at Perryville Road and East State Street in Rockford.

Over $140,000 will be invested in the building, and the owners hope to open up in mid-to-late summer.

Pita Pit offers a variety of pita sandwiches along with soups, salads and smoothies. They are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The owners plan to hire 15 new employees to staff the restaurant, and they will be located near the recently opened Eggspress breakfast restaurant.