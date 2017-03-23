Four Rockford mayoral candidates square off at Nordlof Center forum

In less than two weeks Rockford will cast its vote for the next mayor of Rockford. Tonight the four candidates are squaring off in a forum at the Nordlof Center.

Instead of a traditional Q & A format, the candidates discussed major topics among one another. Agreeing and disagreeing on the city's hot topics. The first question dealt with how the candidates would tackle issues that lead to crime. Here's some of what they had to say.

"We need that intervention," says independent candidate Rudy Valdez. "We need a 708 board. A 708 board for mental health is one that will really pay dividends, so we can take care of a lot of issues that we have."



"You are three times more likely if you grow up in a household with domestic violence is occurring," says democratic candidate Tom McNamara. "Three times more likely to have a mental health condition, a substance abuse issue, or be in a similar relationship when you grow older. We can stop that. That's why I'm proposing mayor's office on domestic violence and human trafficking. "

"I would push closed circuit cameras in high crime areas," says independent Ronnie Manns. "With a feed going directly to district police stations and the footage being used in court."



"My plan for one is that city council removed twenty one hundred street lights in town," says republican candidate Brian Leggero. "My plan is to return those street lights and add more."

The candidates were also pressed on infrastructure, and if all wards and neighborhoods deserve the same amount funding.

"Today we give all aldermen the same money and that's fair and even for all aldermen. But I think we need to start spending our finite dollars based on need and based on use," says McNamara.

"9 times out of 10 you get one area that gets better than another area," says Manns. "You have to nurture and care for the city as a whole, and not in sections."

"I think it's fair all the wards receive the same money," says Leggero. "I think it's not fair the wards where I live, like ward one, where most of the sales tax is generated. Why shouldn't they get a little more money since it's generated there?"

"It shouldn't be pay to play," says Valdez. "Aldermen get a budget to do their ward. If someone donates money for a campaign they shouldn't get priority. It should be based on need."

