Name of man killed in Boone County crash released

Authorities in Boone County have released the name of the driver killed in a car crash late Tuesday night.

The Boone County Coroner says David D'Alessandro, 41, of Rockford, was killed in the single vehicle crash near Newburg and Irene roads in Boone County.

Boone County Sheriff’s deputies say D'Alessandro was driving westbound on Newburg Road around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday when he crashed his car into a tree. When crews arrived on the scene, the car was on fire.

D'Alessandro was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy preformed Thursday showed he died from multiple injuries received during the crash.

Authorities in Boone County say this crash is still under investigation.