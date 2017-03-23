Rockford child dead after crash on I-90

Illinois State Police are investigating a three vehicle crash on I-90 this morning that left one child dead and injured several others.

ISP says a Rockford woman was driving westbound on I-90 at milepost 47, near Gilberts, just after 10 a.m. Thursday. Police say she either stopped her car or was driving very slowly in the middle lane of traffic and was rear ended by another car. A truck driving behind the two cars tried to stop but ended up also crashing.

The drivers of the two cars were each taken to Sherman Hospital in Elgin for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

A three-year-old boy from Rockford riding in the first car was taken to Centegra Hospital in Huntley where he was pronounced dead. Another passenger in the first car, a 30-year-old man from Dixon, was air lifted to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.