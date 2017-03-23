Stateline hospitals lift visitor age restrictions

The Winnebago County Health Department has announced that age restrictions put in place by area hospitals because of the flu have now been lifted.

OSF Saint Anthony, Mercy Health, SwedishAmerican, and the University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford have all removed visitor restrictions and the masking requirements of unvaccinated healthcare staff.

The hospitals had implemented visitor restrictions due to the high number of flu cases reported around the Stateline in February. Only those 18 and over were allowed to visit.

The health department says that decreasing influenza activity in the area led to this announcement.

The health department says that visitors who are sick should still avoid contact with people who are at risk. They are also reminding residents that they can still get the flu vaccine.