Three arrested in drug bust in DeKalb

The DeKalb Police Department has arrested three people on drug charges after executing a search warrant Tuesday.

Police searched 131 and 131 1/2 South 7th Street on Tuesday. Police say they had been investigating drug sales at the location for several months.

Gerald Cook, 36, of DeKalb, has been arrested on a variety of drug charges including unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver LSD, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and prescription drugs.

Brian Brovelli, 40, of DeKalb, has been charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, Tramadol, Adderall and Oxycodone.

Katie Macadam, 29, of DeKalb, has been charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Police say they found 30.5 grams of cocaine, 13.5 grams of methamphetamine, 321 hits of LSD, 5.5 grams of liquid LSD and 3.8 grams of Heroin, along with Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, Lorazapam, Tramadol and Adderall during the investigation.