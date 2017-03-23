Recreational marijuana bills proposed by Illinois lawmakers

New bills introduced by two Chicago Democrats would legalize recreational marijuana cultivation and usage in Illinois.

The two bills, introduced on Wednesday by State Sen. Heather Steans and Rep. Kelly Cassidy, both Democrats, would allow adults aged 21 and over to possess, grow, and purchase a limited amount of marijuana.

The state would license and regulate businesses growing, processing, testing and selling marijuana to adults. Purchases would have a sales tax of six-and-a-quarter percent.

This would be at a tax rate of 50-dollars per ounce at the wholesale level. The estimated revenue for Illinois would be about a half-billion dollars a year.

“Marijuana prohibition is a quagmire that creates far more problems than it prevents,” Rep. Cassidy said. “Several states have adopted sensible alternatives to prohibition, and it is time for Illinois to develop its own exit strategy. Regulating marijuana and removing the criminal element from marijuana production and sales will make our communities safer.”

Some residents seem to be backing this proposed legislation. "By regulating it, it would be able to provide it a lot safer and more regulated methods of use. It would be great for tax, it would get a lot of revenue that way," says Tyler Harrell, a Peoria resident.

The Colorado-based marijuana policy project is predicting that marijuana sales could raise between $249 to $699 million in new revenue for Illinois per year.

The governor's office is reviewing the bills.