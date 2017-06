Roscoe Police say they have arrested a man for attempting to steal money from a customer inside a McDonald's.

Steven Hawks, 21, of Roscoe, has been charged with felony attempted robbery.

Police say officers were called out to the McDonald's restaurant at 5195 Elevator Road in Roscoe Wednesday on a robbery report.

Police say Hawks walked up behind a man inside the restaurant and attempted to take his money out of his hand.

Hawks was arrested at the scene.