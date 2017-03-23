Rockford IceHogs team up with Rock House Kids to prevent bullyin - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rockford IceHogs team up with Rock House Kids to prevent bullying

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Some Rockford IceHogs got together with Rock House Kids Wednesday to help prevent bullying.

One of the players, PC Labrie was there to help get more kids to take a pledge to be buddies, not bullies. Labrie's goal is to have one million kids take the pledge. A mission Rock House says it can get behind.

"It's all about the kids, having them here and how excited they are when they get here," said.

As for the pledge, in the last year Labrie says they've gotten over 2,000 kids on board. 

