13 Dixon prison nurses bracing for layoffs

More than 100 nurses at Illinois prisons are bracing for layoffs because their jobs are being privatized.

13 of those nurses work at Dixon correctional facility. A letter from Gov. Bruce Rauner's office says the layoffs are set for June 15. 13 WREX reached out to the Illinois Department of Corrections Wednesday, which says most health care at state prisons is already privatized.

The third party health care company is already working to hire the few people still employed by the state. Meanwhile, the state's nurses union has filed an unfair labor practices complaint with state regulators.