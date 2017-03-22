Big construction project this spring on Blackhawk Blvd., I-75

As spring arrives so does construction season. That includes a big project on Blackhawk Blvd. and I-75 in Rockton.

"It'll be a two year project that will have a big impact on the community and the businesses," said John Wegmeyer with IDOT.

The more than $9 million project will reconstruct about a mile and a half of Blackhawk Blvd. and starts next month.

Three phases make up the project. Widening lanes, reconstructing pavement and replacing storm sewers are just some of the work coming.

While this means more traffic and congestion in the area some business owners say they're excited for the improvements.

"It is a positive thing. When a town grows you have to grow with it," said Erica Smith, owner of Rockton Sanctuary and Spa.

Construction is expected to last through two springs seasons.