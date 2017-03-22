Experts: Homes sell faster in February but inventory is still low

Rockford area homes are selling at a historically quick rate.

That's according to Rockford Area Realtors.



It says the average home in February sold in just 13 weeks. It hasn't been that low in 14 years.



They say it's a good sign heading into the spring home buying season.

"I think spring kind of sprung early for us this year," said Steve Bois, the CEO of Rockford Area Realtors. "We've seen a lot of activity and are really excited about the growth in sales."

Bois says market inventory is at an almost 20 year low. Just 1,168 houses were for sale in February. That's about a 15-percent lower than it should be.