Local colleges partner up for career fair

Several students in the Rockford area went job hunting on Wednesday. Rockford University hosted a career fair in partnership with Rock Valley College this week.



Agencies like Farmers Insurance, Belvidere Police and Lowes were there.



Rockford University says it's seen many new employers at the event, which means business is booming.



"Simply having an education may not enough to find a job. You may need experience. This, finding an internship, finding a part-time job can definitely, definitely help you as far as what's to come after you graduate," said Director of Career Development at RU Maurice A. West II.



In two weeks, Rockford University will host a healthcare career fair for students in that field.