Rockton to start $9 million road construction project

As spring arrives, so does construction season. Today, we're learning more about work being done on Blackhawk Boulevard and I-75.

"It'll be a two year project that will have a big impact on the community and the businesses. This is something Rockton's been looking forward to for almost 20 years," said IDOT project implementation engineer John Webmeyer.



The more than $9 million project will reconstruct about a mile and a half of Black Boulevard and starts next month.



Three phases make up the project. Widening lanes, reconstructing pavement and replacing storm sewers is just some of the work coming.



While this means more traffic and congestion in the area, some business owners say they're excited for the improvements.

"It is a positive thing. When a town grows, you have to grow with it," said Rockton business owner Erica Smith.

Construction is expected to last through two springs seasons.