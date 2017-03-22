Athlete of the Week - Adela Pelayo

Harlem senior soccer player Adela Pelayo is our OSF St. Anthony's Athlete of the Week. Pelayo takes the next step in her Harlem career, earning a captain spot for her final run with the Lady Huskies.

"We are a new team this year," Pelayo said. "We lost 13 seniors last year. We're learning how to play with each other and I'm just trying to help them get used to that."

Pelayo has been a prolific goal scorer throughout her career at Harlem. This year could be the biggest yet for the senior.

"The sky is the limit for her," head coach Brad Heidenreich said.

Harlem knows the journey through the NIC-10 will be a challenging one, with Boylan, Freeport and Hononegah all with strong programs. Pelayo wants to keep her team near the top of the standings in her final year in orange and black.

Harlem won its season opener Wednesday night, 1-0, over DeKalb. Pelayo had an assist in the win.