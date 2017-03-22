North Boone High School alums reunited over kidney donation

A reunion between high school classmates could end up saving one of their lives. When Vicki Flanders learned her husband Gary needed a kidney transplant, she took to Facebook.

"I thought what could it hurt,I just put it out there."

She let friends know Gary has Polycystic Kidney Disease, or PKD. It causes cysts to grow around his kidneys, which have ballooned to about 35 pounds. Vicki's post let friends know Gary needed an organ donor with O positive blood. Little did the couple know someone was paying attention hundreds of miles away.

"I started out reading her post on Facebook," says Terry Johnson. "When I read it was O positive blood the first thing I thought was well, I've got O positive blood."

Johnson was a classmate of the couple at North Boone High School. The trio lost touch over the years, only seeing one another at class reunions. Terry now lives in Tennessee, but years ago, he and Gary were neighbors.

"We both grew up on family farms," says Terry. "Our farms were adjacent to each other. We shared 563 feet of fence line was shared between our two farms."

On his own, Terry started the process of getting tested to see if he could be a donor.

"I thought at this point what are the odds of me being selected,pretty slim."

That's until doctors told him he was a better match than Gary's own sister.

"I kept crossing each of these hurdles one at a time until it ended up you are the preferred donor. He needs one, I have one to give. It's a gesture that I committed to and that's where we're going," says Johnson.

A gesture that left Vicki and Gary speechless.

"Stunned. Couldn't believe someone would step up to the plate like that," says Gary.

"That somebody from our past that graduated high school, that moved away, had a career moved away out of the area. That would do something like this for him and our family is just huge," says Vicki. "There are no words. My kids can't wait to meet him. They think he's like their biggest hero."

Gary and Terry are at UW Madison for the surgeries this week. Gary says his goal is to be back to his old self by June 1st.