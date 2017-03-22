Four killed, including officer, in north central Wis. shooting rampage

WAUSAU, Wis. --- Four people, including a police officer, were killed in a shooting rampage in Marathon County, Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon.

The Associated Press is reporting that Jason Weiland, a detective and 15-year veteran of the Everest Metro Police Department, was the officer killed. Authorities have not yet named the other people killed Wednesday.

Officials said the suspect is in custody and the public isn't in danger at this time. A police briefing is planned a 4 p.m. Thursday.

Gunshots rang out at three locations just outside of Wausau Wednesday afternoon. Wausau is about 140 miles north of Madison, Wisconsin.

Wausau Police Capt. Todd Baeten, said gunshots were fired at Marathon Savings Bank, Tlusty, Kennedy and Dirks Law Office and the Aspen Street Apartments shortly after 1 p.m. near Wausau's south side.

The suspect in the shootings was holed up in Aspen Apartments and police were communicating with him at about 5 p.m., a spokesman said. Eyewitnesses reported hearing gunshots about that time.

Rothschild Police Chief Jeremy Hunt said two people were wounded in the bank shooting. He said officers went to the bank about 12:30 p.m. for a "domestic situation" and were called back 30 minutes later to find two people hurt by gunshots.

DC Everest Schools were locked down as a precaution but that was lifted shortly after 4 p.m., except for two schools closest to the Aspen apartments, Those students were to be bused to another school about 5 p.m., Baeten said.

Aspirus Wausau Hospital also went into lockdown, blocking the public from getting inside, but it was also lifted by mid-afternoon.

Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Weston near the high school was to open it chapel for prayer from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. because of the shooting tragedy, worship administrator Tammy Hoyord said.

Click here for a timeline of events in this situation.