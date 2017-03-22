UPDATE: Mayor Morrissey gives final State of the City Address Wed.

In his last address to the city, Mayor Larry Morrissey says the city has come a long way, but there's still more to do.



"There's a ton of work to do, I think we provided a foundation for it, but the next administration, the next city council and the community, including when I'm in the private sector as a private citizen, we'll have plenty of work to do," said Morrissey.

Like addressing violent crime and continuing to develop the west and south sides of the city.

Those at his address say they're looking forward to the future.

"We're going to have a new mayor soon and I wanted to get his perspective on what the city has accomplished over the last several years and just keep up to date with what's going on," said Rockford resident Mike Foreman.

One thing Morrissey wants to see accomplished before he leaves office is a deal for the downtown Amerock Hotel.

It's a project that's been one of the hallmarks of his administration and with the proposal up for vote, the mayor made sure to include it in his address.

"It would be the culmination of literally four decades of trying to get a hotel in downtown Rockford," said Morrissey.

Despite being two votes shy, Morrissey says he's still confident in the project.

It would be a great way to end my time in office."

Morrissey also spent a large part of his address reflecting on the city's accomplishments during his three terms.... including downtown development, mobile integrated health care and bringing Rockford to functional zero with veteran homelessness

"I can't imagine doing anything more in my life that would be more impactful and more important than being the mayor of my home town."



As for what's next for Mayor Morrissey, he says he plans to announce that in the coming weeks.

Wednesday night Rockford Mayor Larry Morrissey will give his 12th and final State of the City Address.

The address will take place at the Nordlof Center in downtown Rockford.

While the mayor has not said specifically what he will touch on tonight in his address, there are quite a few issues he could talk about.

Rockford's violent crime problem is one area he could touch on, with the city seeing its highest murder rate in 20 years.

Infrastructure and redevelopment projects could also be discussed.

With the Amerock hotel project still to be voted on, Mayor Morrissey could use tonight's speech to comment again on the proposal. The $12 million proposal was laid over by alderman two days ago, and it has been a project that has been a big part of Morrissey's agenda during his three terms.

Over the last few years, Morrissey took multiple trips to China to try and get more investors interested in the Amerock project, and earlier this week he held a press conference to once again express his support for the project.

The mayor is set to take the stage at 6 p.m. 13 News will be there and we will have complete coverage of the address at 10 p.m.