Wisconsin journalist talks about being shot with a pellet gun while on the job

A photojournalist working for WREX sister station WKOW (ABC) is speaking out after he was shot with a pellet gun Sunday while covering a fire in the Town of Burke, just outside of Madison.

Matthew Anderson was filming the scene of a duplex fire when he was struck from behind by a pellet.

"We heard a pop, and I felt something hit me in the back," said Anderson, who ended up with a welt on his back.

Anderson says he was shot by 51-year-old Jeffery Lovick because he felt Anderson was too close to his property.

"He gave no warning whatsoever, he didn't come out and say 'hey get out of here' or 'get off our land', nothing," said Anderson, who was invited by Lovick's neighbor to shoot in her backyard to get a better shot of the fire.

"[The journalists] were invited by me, to be on my half of my property, it's mine, nothing to do with [Lovick]," said Mary McAllister.

Another reporter from WMTV was next to Anderson when he was hit.

"We were both pretty shaken up and when we were getting ready to leave the scene we requested a police officer follow us to our cars to make sure we go there without incident," Anderson said, who says he's ready to go back and do his job. "Will I be a little more cautious, a little gun shy about future stories like this? I might be, but in the end, this is what I signed up for."

On Monday, Dane County Sheriff's deputies questioned Jeffery Lovick, who admitted to shooting at the television news crews because he felt they were infringing on his property.

Jeffery Lovick has been released from jail after paying $500 bail.

"Our photojournalist was doing his job, covering a fire as a journalist," said WKOW News Director Ed Reams, "No one deserves to be targeted like this for just doing their job."