Police in DeKalb investigate catalytic converter thefts

Authorities in DeKalb County are investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts over the weekend.

The DeKalb Police Department and the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office say they took reports of 20 vehicles that had their catalytic converters stolen over this past weekend.

Police say the thefts occurred in the northwest part of DeKalb.

The suspect was seen leaving the area in a black Chevrolet Suburban with yellow Land of Lincoln Illinois plates.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact DeKalb County Crime Stoppers, 815-895-3272, or at crimestoppers@dekalbcounty.org