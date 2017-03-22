Mernack pleads not guilty to murder charges

The man accused of killing a Machesney Park teenager in December pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.

In court Wednesday, 36-year-old Michael Mernack was formally arraigned on all charges. He entered a plea of not guilty.

Mernack is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend's 16-year-old daughter Rebecca Finkenhofer and shooting of her grandmother, Cheryl Puckett, in Machesney Park during the early morning hours of December 28.

Mernack was shot by police during the incident and had been hospitalized because of his injuries.

Mernack has been charged with murder, attempted murder, home invasion and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

He is due back in court for a status hearing on May 2.