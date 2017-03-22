Rockford man charged with attacking senior citizen

A Rockford man has been arrested for allegedly attacking an 84-year-old man during a robbery attempt in February.

Christian Turner, 19, has been charged with attempt robbery and aggravated battery to a victim over 60 bond. His bond is set at $75,000.

Police say officers were called out to the 100 block of Flintridge Drive on the afternoon of February 12. Officers met with the victim who said that two men came up to him, demanded his car keys, then began pushing and kicking him.

The suspects ran away from the scene without stealing anything.

Turner was arrested Tuesday night at his home in connection with this crime. He is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail.