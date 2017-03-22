Driver dead after crash in Boone County

Authorities in Boone County say one man is dead after a car crash late Tuesday night.

Boone County Sheriff’s Office say deputies responded to the area of Newburg Road, east of Irene Road, for a one vehicle accident around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies say the car, a 2016 Buick Regal, was driving westbound on Newburg Road when the driver crashed into a tree. When crews arrived on the scene, the car was on fire.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the male driver has not yet been released. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.