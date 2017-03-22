Machesney Park honors deputies who shot murder suspect

Machesney Park honored two Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies Monday who were involved in the shooting of a murder suspect back in December.

The Village of Machesney Park Board of Trustees, along with Village President Jerry Bolin, presented medals of valor to deputies Michael Gruninger and Anthony Savaiano on Monday.

Gruninger and Savaiano responded to a call at 1028 Minns Drive in Machesney Park on December 28 and were met by 36-year-old Michael Mernack, who allegedly had just killed his ex-girlfriend's 16-year-old daughter Rebecca Finkenhofer and shot the girl's 63-year-old grandmother in the face.

The sheriff's office says Mernack pointed a gun a deputies when they arrived, and they shot him.

Mernack has since recovered from his injuries and has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana said in a statement sent Wednesday, “My condolences to the family of the victims. I am proud of my deputies for handling this horrible incident with professionalism and bravery.”