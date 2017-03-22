Todd Smith sentencing delayed

A Stateline man convicted of killing his wife five years ago had his sentencing delayed Wednesday morning.

In January, a Winnebago County jury found Todd Smith guilty of killing his wife Katrina Smith.

Katrina was last seen leaving her home in October 2012 to run errands. The next month her husband Todd was arrested and charged with four counts of first degree murder after Katrina's body was found in the Rock River.

The day of the sentencing is pending the timing of the Calvin Carter murder case.

The jury deemed the Smith's crime brutal and heinous, meaning he could potentially be sentenced to life in prison.

TIMELINE: The murder of Katrina Smith