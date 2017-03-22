Rockford Police: Man robbed while waiting to look at used car

A man became the victim of an armed robbery Tuesday after he responded to an online listing to buy a car.
Rockford Police say the crime occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 2900 Conklin Drive Tuesday.
Police say the 31-year-old man was in that area waiting to look at a car he was interested in buying when two men with a gun walked up and demanded money.
The suspects made off with the victim's money after a short fight. The victim suffered a minor cut during the struggle.
This armed robbery is under investigation. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department, 815-966-2900, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.
