Rockford's Clock Tower for sale; lawmaker wants to open casino at resort

The Clock Tower. It has been an iconic landmark in Rockford for years, but the resort could soon be under new ownership.

Last fall, five people were shot and one person was killed when a fight broke out at the Clock Tower. Shortly after that, city inspectors found code violations and ordered them to be fixed.

A short time later, the owners of the resort announced it would be shutting down during the winter to make improvements and bring the building up to code.

For some of those infractions, the city is fining the owners for everyday it goes without being fixed. But a city building code official says lawyers representing the owners of the resort say it is up for sale.

"It sounds like it's gotten out of control with some of the resources they have on it, so they're trying to find someone who could potentially buy it and take over and either rehab it or do something different with the property," says Rockford Building Code Official Thaddeus Mack. "So as far as I know they are still actively trying to get it sold, and there's a closing pending again. When that is, I don't know."

One idea that is already being tossed around is to build a casino on the property, something one area lawmaker says makes sense logistically and financially.

State Senator Dave Syverson (R) says when it comes to putting a casino in Rockford, it is time to roll the dice.

"$1.5 billion left Illinois last year and went to our five surrounding states for gambling," Syverson, who represents the state's 35th Distract, says.

Syverson says a gaming bill is circling Springfield that would put casinos in six cities across the state, including one in Rockford.

"We get a major investment," Syverson says. "It's paid for by the gaming company and they will be paying property taxes. I think that is the only logical solution for that place."

Syverson adds that the casino would most likely come with a hotel and conference center, which is why he is urging city leaders to hit the brakes on the Amerock hotel project.

Rockford is considering paying $12.5 million for a conference center to compliment Gary Gorman's 160-room hotel project. But neither would be generating property tax revenue.

"At some point we have to think 'is this really the best use of our tax dollars?' Or is there a better way to get a hotel downtown and deal with convention issues besides putting that many tax dollars at risk?"

But Senator Steve Stadelman (D) says if this casino legislation passes, there would still be a study required to make sure Rockford's location has the best chance for success.

"There's a lot of factors to be considered as far as where a casino should be located in the city," Stadelman says. "I think a study will give us some insight, some indication of where a location would be best suited."

The gaming legislation has passed the Senate and is making it through the House right now. It could go up for a vote within the next two months.

Senator Syverson says Governor Rauner has expressed his approval of the measure.