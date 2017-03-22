Becca's Closet to kick off prom season with free dresses for girls

A national campaign to make sure every girl has a prom dress this season is back.

Becca's Closet is a drive that collects prom dresses for girls who can't afford them. It will officially launch Saturday at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Rockford. Last year, 700 dresses were given away and it's hoping to have over 100 girls come in on opening day to choose their dress.

After that, girls who want to pick up a prom dress will be able to every Saturday until May 6.

Becca's Closet regularly accepts donated dresses and accessories, including party shoes. Dresses that are clean and in good repair, plus-size, jewelry and shoes are especially appreciated.

Items can be donated at the following locations and times:

Any A-1 Drycleaners

Christ Lutheran Church, 425 Riverside Road, Belvidere, 9 am-noon, M-F;

Cross and Crown Lutheran Church, 7404 Elevator Rd, Roscoe,

Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1829 N. Rockton Avenue, Rockford, 8 am-4 pm, M-Th;

Machesney Park Village Hall, 300 Machesney Park Road, Machesney Park, 8 am-4:30 pm, M-F;

The Postal Shoppe, 1643 N. Alpine Road, Rockford, 8 am-6:30 pm, M-F, 8 am-4 pm, Sat;

The Postal Shoppe, 2205 S. Perryville Road, Rockford, 8 am-6:30 pm, M-F, 9 am-4 pm, Sat.

Zion Lutheran Church, 1300 Pearl Street, Belvidere, 8 am-4pm, M-Th