Rockford ranked 13th most affected city by GOP-led health care plan

Rockford residents could end up paying more under the new Republican-led health care plan.

That's according to a study by WalletHub, which says Rockford is the 13th highest city most affected by the new health plan. The study shows the average tax subsidy under Obamacare right now is more than $8,000. According to WalletHub, that tax subsidy would fall to $5,000 under Trumpcare. President Trump has promised cheaper prices for a proposed free market health care system.

You can read the entire study here.