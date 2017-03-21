Youth Court graduate: 'This program changed my life'

Tuesday was graduation day for some young people who've turned their lives around. Two students graduated from the 17th Circuit's Youth Recovery Court.



"Ever since the beginning of the program, I came in always messing up skipping school and doing dumb stuff, but this program changed my life," said Dominic Jones, one of the graduates.

The program was created to address gaps in services for kids as young as 10 and up to 17.



They have records in juvenile court in Winnebago or Boone counties. But through this program are able to deal with the underlying issues that caused their behavior, which a lot of times are mental health issues.



"They also get a lot of support for educational success where the team gets very involved in monitoring and ensuring they're in the correct educational programs," said Judge Janet Holmgren, the Presiding Judge of Juvenile and Problem-Solving Courts.



This is the Youth Court's fourth graduation.



Twenty-two teens have now successfully completed the program.