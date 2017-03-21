Rockford County Club hosting job fair

Job seekers: listen up. The Rockford Country Club is hiring.



The country club is hosting a job fair on Saturday.



It's looking to hire seasonal and full-time workers for positions ranging from line cooks to attendants.



Candidates will be offered an on-the-spot interview, so come prepared.



The job fair is at the country club on Oxford Street. It's from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

