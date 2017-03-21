Plan Ahead- Avoid Flash Flood Waters

Coming out of the winter season, flash flooding may not be top of mind, but you should have a plan in mind in case of flash flooding before flooding rain hits the area. This week is Illinois Flood Awareness Week, which is a good time to think ahead to the summer and think about the threat of flash floods.

Flooding rains can strike in a hurry, with two to four inches of rain piling up fast. Water inundates streets and small streams quickly, causing a potentially deadly situation. To avoid being caught in a bad spot, remember this: turn around, don't drown. It only takes a few inches of water to cause you to lose control of your vehicle, a foot of water to sweep a car or a small SUV off of the road, and two feet of water to float trucks or large SUV's off of the road. Flash flooding kill more nationwide than any other storm hazard, and half of all flash flood deaths occur in vehicles. If you see water covering the road, find a different way around rather than trying to drive through it.

Always be aware of the weather during thunderstorm season. If heavy rain is a threat, make sure your house is ready for high amounts of rain and stay away from low-lying areas that always seem to flood in heavy rainfall. If you live along a stream or river, watch the water level closely. If the stream starts to rise, evacuate the area and move to higher ground. Also move to higher ground if a warning is issued for your location.

Flash floods happen most during July and August, and most often at night, making it harder to see when roads are flooded or how deep the water is. Again, it's best to go around and avoid the water.