Woman describes escaping Belvidere apartment fire

Belvidere residents impacted by a deadly fire earlier this month are starting to rebuild their lives with the help of the community.

On the night of March 10, a fire ripped through an apartment building on Jackson Street in Belvidere. One woman, Melissa Darling-Krauchunas, died in that fire. Fire officials say 15 people other residents had to be taken to local hospitals and 10 others were treated at the scene.

13 News spoke with one woman Tuesday who lived in an apartment in the building.

Renee Albert says on the night of the fire she heard a faint noise and asked one of her roommates to go check out the sound. It was then that they learned their worst fears.

"He came back crawling on his hands and knees and he said 'we've got to get going,'" Albert said. "I put my shoes on, I put my coat on, I grabbed my cell phone and I grabbed a wet wash cloth to put over my face and we started to crawl."

Albert and three of her friends made it out of the fire, but she says one of her friends, Melissa Darling-Krauchunas, turned around at some point and didn't make it out.

Now, Albert and many of the other residents impacted by the fire that night are left to pick up the pieces.

"I am afraid of going home and not having, well, I don't have a home," Albert says. "I'm afraid of not having anywhere to go tonight. So I'm really hopefully that people here will be able to give us the assistance we need."

Tuesday, Albert and other got help from the area's Multi-Agency Resource Center.

The agency, along with organizations like the Red Cross and the Department of Human Services, were on hand to help residents with everything from housing to getting important documents they may have lost in the fire.

They have apprehension, they have fear still. It is still out there," says Owen Carter, the community action coordinator for Boone and Winnebago counties. "But we are trying to dispel as much of that as we possibly can and try to say 'we are going to make you as whole as we possibly are able to with the tools and resources that we have.'"

The agency says they can not accept any more clothing for residents displaced by the fire, but they are still accepting money or gift cards.