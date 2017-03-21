Visitation services set for woman killed in Belvidere fire

Visitation services for a woman killed in an apartment fire in Belvidere have been announced.

Melissa Darling-Krauchunas, 36, of Belvidere, was killed in the fire March 10. The Boone County coroner says the preliminary cause of death is smoke inhalation.

Fire officials say there were a total of 24 victims in the fire: in addition to the death of Darling-Krauchunas, a total of 15 people had to be taken to local hospitals and 10 others were treated at the scene.

Services for Darling-Krauchunas will be held on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 218 West Hurlbut Avenue, in Belvidere, with a prayer and reflection service to be held at 4:00 p.m.

The death is still under investigation by the Boone County Coroner's Office, Belvidere Police and Illinois State Police.

The cause of the fire at the 14-unit apartment complex is still under investigation.