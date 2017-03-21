Rockford woman arrested at Orton Keys development on gun charges

A Rockford woman faces weapons charges after police say they found her with a stolen gun Monday evening.

Valeisa Jones, 25, of Rockford, has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of stolen firearm and no FOID card.

Police say officers were patrolling the Orton Keys Housing development around 5 p.m. Monday when they saw Jones sitting in a vehicle in the 600 block of Score Street.

Jones had an outstanding warrant out of Stephenson County. Police say they also found a loaded stolen handgun in the vehicle with her.

Jones is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail. Police say the investigation into this incident is ongoing.