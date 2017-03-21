Rivets add Hononegah's Granath

In just over two months, Rockford area baseball fans will be able to see a local product pitch again for the Rockford Rivets.

The Northwoods League team announced on Tuesday that former Hononegah High School and McHenry County College right-hander Jack Granath will return for the summer. The 6-foot, 6-inch junior, who is now at NAIA Davenport (Mich.) University, went undefeated at the junior-college level last year.

“Big Jack pitched for us last summer for a few weeks and we were really impressed with his stuff,” Rivets manager Brian Smith said. “Jack is redshirting this spring at Davenport, so we expect him to come in ready to contribute immediately. Jack is a big righthander who likes to challenge hitters with his fastball. We are excited to have Jack back in our rotation.”

Last season at MCC, Granath was 9-0 in 12 appearances. He struck out 83 in 64 1/3 innings and posted a 3.50 ERA. Granath made two appearances with the Rivets, one as a starter, and was 1-1 with a 3.55 ERA.

Granath wasn’t the only local product to pitch for Rockford last year. The Rivets’ top winner was Harlem High School alumnus Drake Robison, now a senior at the University of Iowa. Robison’s seven wins were one shy of the league lead.