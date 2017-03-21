Rockford man arrested on various drug charges

A warrant check on a Rockford man ended with his arrest over the weekend.

Rockford Police say officers went to an apartment on Forest Hills Road around 11 p.m. Sunday to look for Marquell Reddic, who was wanted on an aggravated feeling to elude charge.

When officers arrived, they say they found the 21-year-old sleeping in the driver's seat of his car in a parking lot.

Police say he was arrested after a brief struggle. Officers say they also found heroin, marijuana and cash inside his car.

Police say Reddic suffered minor injuries during the struggle and was treated at the hospital before being taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

Reddic has been charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin within 1000 feet of a church, violation of the cannabis control act, resisting arrest and aggravated fleeing to elude warrant.