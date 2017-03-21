Wisconsin journalist shot with pellet gun; one man arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WREX) -- Police in Wisconsin say a 51-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a pellet gun at a news photojournalist over the weekend.

On Sunday, a WKOW (ABC) employee was shooting video at the scene of a duplex fire in the town of Burke, just outside of Madison, when he was struck from behind by a pellet. WKOW is a sister station of WREX.

Dane County Sheriff's deputies, who were already on the scene of the fire, responded to the area where the shots were coming from and spoke with witnesses.

On Monday, deputies questioned Jeffery Lovick, who admitted to shooting at the television news crews because he felt they were infringing on his property.

The WKOW employee says the neighbor of the fire invited the camera crews on her property to film the damage when the shooting happened.

According to a report, Lovick was arrested on suspicion of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.

"Our photojournalist was doing his job, covering a fire as a journalist," said WKOW News Director Ed Reams, "No one deserves to be targeted like this for just doing their job."

The journalist sustained minor injuries.