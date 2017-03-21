Area law enforcement release St. Patrick's Day enforcement numbers

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested several drivers on DUI and other charges over the St. Patrick's Day weekend.

The sheriff's office says eight drivers were charged with DUI during the enforcement effort.

Deputies also issued eight seat belt citations, made three felony arrests, one warrant apprehension, 21 speeding citations, three distracted driving tickets for cell phone usage, 12 uninsured motorists, three suspended/revoked driver’s license arrests, and 31 other traffic violations.

The Rockford Police Department made four DUI and two aggravated DUI arrests during the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement effort.

In Freeport, police say no one was arrested for DUI during the St. Patrick's Day enforcement. Police did issue several tickets for uninsured motorists, speeding, distracted driving and driving on a suspended license.

These enforcement efforts were funded by federal traffic safety funds through the Illinois Department of Transportation and are part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns.