Infant massage relieving stress for premature babies in Rockford

The bond between a parent and a new born is a special one. It's a bond that is limited, though, when an infant is born premature and receiving treatment in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Mercy Health in Rockford has started to tighten that bond between parent and child through infant massage. For new mother Josie Kramer, it has been a way that she can interact with her son Sterling in a positive way.

Sterling was born premature at 25 weeks, weighing just 1 pound 15 ounces. Since his birth in early January, he has been gaining strength at the NICU at Mercy Health.

"It's like a roller coaster. A lot of ups and down's," mother Josie says.

For premature babies like Sterling there are many concerns, one of the biggest is positive touch.

Renee Voltz is a Pediatric Physical Therapist at Mercy Health. She says, "Research shows that 95 percent of touch in the NICU is negative touch. It causes babies to go into very high levels of stress."

It's that high level of stress which can cause harm to infants and slow their development. That is why therapists like Voltz have introduced infant massage to babies and their parents at the hospital.

"Our goal of the infant massage is to give them some positive touch," Josie says.

Positive touch they teach to parents like Josie so they can interact with their child, even if it's for a few cherished moments a day.

As Josie spends a few minutes rubbing her tiny infants back, arms, and legs she notices the tension being lifted. "He was a little agitated when we first got him out.. but now hes ready to fall asleep. So you know its doing good," Kramer said.

According to therapists, these massages improve circulation, digestion and weight gain. For parents like Josie, it's the most important part of her day.

"I wouldn't want to be anywhere else right now," she says. "This is a very very special place and we'll be grateful forever."

For premature babies to be eligible for infant massage they must be at least 32 weeks old.