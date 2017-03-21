UPDATE: Mother, daughter rescued from river in Belvidere, mother arrested

UPDATE: A mom and daughter were rescued from the Kishwaukee River in Belvidere after crashing their car early Tuesday morning.

Belvidere Police say 29-year-old Ember Hall was allegedly driving drink around 3 a.m. Tuesday when an officer tried to pull her over. Police say Hall took off and drove her car through Belvidere Park and into the Kishwaukee River, all while her one-year-old child was in the vehicle.

Officers broke the window out to take the child out of the car.

Hall has been arrested and charged with a DUI, reckless driving, fleeing to elude police, resisting arrest and endangerment of a child. She is being held in the Boone County Jail on $300,000 bond.

The child has been released to a family member and DCFS has been notified.

