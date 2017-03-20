Rockford Rescue Mission to open Works! Center for skill development, education

The Rockford Rescue Mission is helping people get a job. It's opening a skill development center called "Works!" this week.

The rescue mission says the new center will offer things like GED tutoring and soft skill development for participants. It's hoping to serve double or even triple the amount of people it helps now with skill development.

"I think if we're going to transform the city we need to start and the bottom and help these people get stable, help them get jobs and this collaboration is really exciting. We're going to help a lot of people," Works! Center Supervisor David Armstrong said.

The Works! Center is located at the rescue mission at the Horsman Street entrance. It will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.