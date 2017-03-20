Area schools celebrate music by the decade

Some area schools are celebrating music by the decade this week. Machesney and Maple Elementary schools kicked off a music celebration Monday with swingin' sixties music and crazy sock day.

Each day this week they'll highlight a decade of music, ending with the 2000's to now era on Friday. Teachers say music education is a vital part of learning even though it's often overlooked.

"You see them being able to deal with everything in their life so much better when they have music as a positive way to help them deal with things," Music teacher Hannah Fidler said. "And it often gets overlooked in the world of education."

Maple Elementary is hoping to make music week a whole month-long celebration in the future.