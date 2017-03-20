Assisted living center to be built in Machesney Park

A multi-million dollar assisted living facility is planned for Machesney Town Center.

We heard from Machesney Park Village officials Monday that TLC Illinois plans to build a 96-apartment facility called Towncenter Living Community.



It will go in on 6-acres adjacent to Machesney Town Center.



The 3-story housing complex will go on land that's owned by Machesney Park. So the village plans to partner with TLC on this project.



Mayor Jerry Bolin says it will create 40 new jobs and is a milestone in the Town Center turnaround, which is a huge plus for the whole village.